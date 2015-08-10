UPDATE 1-Bank of England to check banks ready for disorderly Brexit
* BoE tells banks to brace for "range of outcomes" from Brexit
Aug 10 Ig Group Holdings Plc
* Directorate change: chief financial officer
* Chris Hill, chief financial officer, has informed board of his intention to leave IG to take up role of chief financial officer at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* Is anticipated that Chris will continue in his current role until end of his notice period and leave IG in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IGG.L HRGV.L]
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds Gordhan comments in London, opposition party)