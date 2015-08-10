Aug 10 Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Directorate change: chief financial officer

* Chris Hill, chief financial officer, has informed board of his intention to leave IG to take up role of chief financial officer at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Is anticipated that Chris will continue in his current role until end of his notice period and leave IG in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IGG.L HRGV.L]