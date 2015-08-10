UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Iskozh :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 44.8 million roubles ($697,531.39) versus 16.8 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 683.9 million roubles versus 668.4 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1P0pc0X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.2265 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.