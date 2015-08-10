UPDATE 3-South Africa's Zuma recalls Gordhan from international roadshow, rand falls
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds Gordhan comments in London, opposition party)
Aug 10 Afren Plc
* Notice of delisting and cancellation of trading of Afren plc shares
* Trading in co's shares and listing of co's shares on fca's official list were cancelled with effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds Gordhan comments in London, opposition party)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German engineering group Siemens said it was committed for the long term to Britain, which will begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday.