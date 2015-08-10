BRIEF-Guotai Junan International Holdings says Gtja Securities Hk enters Hong Kong underwriting agreement
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others
Aug 10 01Cyberaton SA :
* H1 revenue 3.9 million zlotys ($1.0 million)
* H1 net profit 3.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8280 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016