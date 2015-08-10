Aug 10 Elisa Oyj :

* Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority FICORA has issued decision of the maximum interconnection fees for Finnish mobile operators

* All Finnish mobile operators have an equal interconnection fee, which is currently 1.87 cents per minute

* From 1 December 2015 the maximum interconnection fee is reduced to 1.25 eurocents per minute. This decision is valid for three years

* Interconnection fee change does not have any impact on Elisa's profits, nor 2015 outlook and mid-term financial targets

