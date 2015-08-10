Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Elisa Oyj :
* Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority FICORA has issued decision of the maximum interconnection fees for Finnish mobile operators
* All Finnish mobile operators have an equal interconnection fee, which is currently 1.87 cents per minute
* From 1 December 2015 the maximum interconnection fee is reduced to 1.25 eurocents per minute. This decision is valid for three years
* Interconnection fee change does not have any impact on Elisa's profits, nor 2015 outlook and mid-term financial targets
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order