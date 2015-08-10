Aug 10 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :

* Launch of sterling denominated 6% bonds due 2024

* Says bonds are available to retail investors

* Says launch follows paragon's previous retail bond issues in February 2013 and January 2014, in which a total of £185 million of retail bonds were issued.

* Says paragon retains right to close offer early

* Offer period will open on Aug 10 and is expected to close at noon (London Time) on Aug 24, 2015