UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Ulaslar Turizm Yatirimlari :
* Q2 revenue of 733,864 lira ($263,383) versus 1.6 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss of 1.8 million lira versus profit of 222,410 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7863 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.