UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Volvo Car Group, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, CEO in H1 news conference:
* Volvo Car Group CEO says premium car market in China likely to show modest growth this year, perhaps about 5 percent (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.