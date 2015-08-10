UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Hornbach Baumarkt AG :
* Board of management resolves share buyback to facilitate issue of shares to employees
* To acquire up to 50,000 own shares
* Purchase price to be paid by company per share (excluding acquisition expenses) may not exceed or fall short of stock market price by more than 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.