Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Madkom SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.7 million zlotys ($703,700) versus 891,981 zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss of 36,034 zlotys versus loss of 262,241 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8367 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order