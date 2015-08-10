BRIEF-Hytera Communications agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International
* Says it agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International Inc for $62 million
Aug 10 IFA Systems AG :
* Merge Healthcare Inc. (USA) and IFA Systems AG resolve global partnership
* Aim of the cooperation is to provide economical and high-quality data management solutions in the field of ophthalmology
* NXT-ID and Fit Pay, Inc announce letter of intent to combine their businesses