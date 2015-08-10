Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Call Center Tools SA :
* Q2 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($392,013) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss of 461,300 zlotys versus profit of 146,211 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8264 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order