Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Cloud Technologies SA :
* Q2 revenue 8.1 million zlotys ($2.1 million) versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 2.9 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order