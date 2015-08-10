UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Musee Grevin SA :
* Q3 revenue 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* 9 month revenue 9.2 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HBLbFP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.