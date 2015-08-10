CORRECTED-US fund Elliott to help Chinese investors buy AC Milan with 300 mln euros

MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott is helping a struggling Chinese consortium buy Italian storied soccer club AC Milan with a 253 million euro investment, lawyers representing AC Milan and the main Chinese investor in the consortium said on Monday. In a statement, the lawyers said Elliott would provide 180 million euros to complete the acquisition, and another 73 million euros to help the club face short-term payments. A source close to the matter said Elliott w