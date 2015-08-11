Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Manz AG
* Revenue trend in first six months of 2015 critically affected by order cancellation and delays of orders
* Significantly improved EBITDA in Q2 of 2015 in comparison with Q1
* Positive signals in all business segments give cause to expect a better second six months
* Revenues of eur 121.9 million during first six months of 2015
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to eur -12.9 million
* Expects moderately lower revenues in comparison with previous year and an improved, but prospectively negative EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order