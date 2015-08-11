Aug 11 Pandora A/S

* Pandora takes over distribution in Singapore, Macau and the Philippines.

* Pandora has made an agreement with Norbreeze group, acquires its Pandora store network in Singapore and Macau from 1st January 2016.

* Pandora will reacquire the distribution rights in the Philippines, also owned by Norbreeze.

* Pandora to pay a total amount of SGD 30 million($21.48 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3966 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by Teis Jensen)