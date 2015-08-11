Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Data Modul Ag
* H1 revenues: 17.4 pct up to 89.9 million euros ($99 million)
* Group EBT for first half of current fiscal year improved 70.7 pct versus previous year, up to 7.0 million euros
* EBIT for first half-year 2015 rises 69.0 pct to 7.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros for same period in 2014
* H1 net income totaling 5.2 million euros (previous year: 2.8 million euros)
* In view of positive market environment however, believes in a good fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order