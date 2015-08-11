Aug 11 Data Modul Ag

* H1 revenues: 17.4 pct up to 89.9 million euros ($99 million)

* Group EBT for first half of current fiscal year improved 70.7 pct versus previous year, up to 7.0 million euros

* EBIT for first half-year 2015 rises 69.0 pct to 7.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros for same period in 2014

* H1 net income totaling 5.2 million euros (previous year: 2.8 million euros)

* In view of positive market environment however, believes in a good fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)