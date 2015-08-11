Aug 11 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Sells its distribution activities in Norway and Sweden to current management and enter
into exclusive distribution agreements
* Transaction value is about 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.7 million)
* Transaction involves three subsidiaries in Norway and Sweden; Vardia Forsikring AS, Vardia
Eksterne Kanaler AS and Vardia Försäkring AB
* Reported results will also improve
* Vardia and distribution companies enter into exclusive distribution agreements with an
initial duration to 2019
* Firmly believes that operational business will continue as usual
* Operations in Denmark will also be reduced significantly
* Has also appointed Terje Finholdt as CFO of Vardia Group
* Lasse Sørensen is the new CEO of Vardia in Denmark
($1 = 8.2180 Norwegian crowns)
