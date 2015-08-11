Aug 11 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Turnover increases in period up to mid-year by 5.7 million euros to 212.9 million euros ($234 million)

* H1 EBIT improved by 0.8 million euros to -7.0 million euros

* In 2015, group turnover for all business segments is to reach a figure in range of 515 million to 535 million euros, and EBIT is to be in a target corridor of 32 million to 38 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)