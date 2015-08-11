Aug 11 Raisio Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 141.5 million euros ($155.4 million) versus 132.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 20.0 million euros versus 12.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT 14.0 million euros versus 8.5 million euros year ago

* Says estimates its net sales of 2015 to increase from last year and EBIT margin, excluding one-off items, to be clearly higher than 7.0 per cent of 2014

