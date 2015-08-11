UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Solar A/S :
* Q2 revenue 2.67 billion Danish crowns ($393 million)versus 2.48 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITA 48 million crowns versus 0 million crowns year ago
* Says for Solar in total expect organic growth between approximately 4 pct and 7 pct in 2015
* Raises our expectations for 2015, for which we now expect revenue between 10.5 billion - 10.8 billion crowns against previous 10.0 billion - 10.3 billion crowns
* Sees 2015 EBITA between 240 million - 290 million crowns against previous 200 million - 250 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7934 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.