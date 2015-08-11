UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota OAO :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 717.2 million roubles ($11.4 million) versus 471.5 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 3.74 billion roubles versus 2.79 billion roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1gZ9ecV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.0055 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.