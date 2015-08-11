Aug 11 Gloo Networks Plc IPO-GLOO.L

* First day of dealings on aim following 30 million stg placing

* Its admission to trading on AIM market of London Stock Exchange ("AIM") at 8:00 a.m

* Company's ordinary shares will trade under ticker GLOO

* Has raised 30 million stg before expenses through placing of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a placing price of 120p per ordinary share