Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
August 11Evry ASA :
* Mabi Sverige chooses EVRY for overall solution and IT operations
* Says initially contract value is estimated to be about 3 million Swedish crowns ($344,300)
* Agreement is for two years with possibility of extension
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.7145 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order