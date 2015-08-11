Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Leoni AG
* Sales increase of over 13 percent to eur 1,155.7 million in the second quarter of 2015
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by more than 6 percent to eur 50.4 million in the second quarter
* Forecasts reaffirmed: performance on track for the year as a whole
* Still projects increases in consolidated sales to a currency-adjusted level of about eur 4.3 billion
* Still projects increase in consolidated EBIT to more than eur 200 million
* Leoni Q2 net income 35.1 million eur
* Reuters poll average for leoni Q2 sales was 1.107 billion eur, ebit 49.2 million, net profit 31 million Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order