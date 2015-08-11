Aug 11 Partnership Assurance Group Plc
Posts Total new business premiums of £231 million
comprising£33 million of care annuities and £2 million of
protection sales
* £128 million of individually underwritten annuities; Q2
sales post implementation of the Pension Freedoms increased by
over a third vs. Q1, as
advisers and customers started to return to the market
* £68 million of medically underwritten Defined Benefit
('DB') bulk annuity sales, including £42 million from the
largest individually underwritten DB
whole of scheme transaction to date
* Total operating profits of £18 million comprising: A loss
of £(2) million on new business, £13 million of in-force
operating profits and £7 million return
on surplus assets, representing a yield of 3.0 pct
* IFRS profit before tax £3 million after £7 million of
negative investment variances, £6 million of other non-recurring
expenses and £3 million of
interest on the Tier 2 bond issued in March 2015
* MCEV increased 2% to £590 million or 147 pence per share
at 30 June 2015
* Estimated economic capital surplus of £223 million at 30
June 2015, representing coverage of 156% vs. the Board's minimum
target of 125%
* Assets under management increased by £94 million to £5.0
billion at 30 June 2015
* 2015 interim dividend of 0.5p per share
