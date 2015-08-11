Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Seven Principles AG :
* Confirms FY 2015 outlook
* H1 revenue 41.1 million euros ($45.14 million) versus 46.7 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 5.8 million euros after loss 1.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 7.1 million euros versus loss 2.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order