* Q2 revenue 24.5 million euros ($27.01 million) versus 25.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 1.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Says for the full-year, sales seen approximately flat and operating profit somewhat down from 2014

