BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March 2017
Aug 11 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Akelius acquires 427 apartments in Toronto, Canada
* The two properties are located in Deer Park and Wallace Emerson, five and seven kilometers from City Hall
* Properties were built in 1957 and 1974, purchase price 466 million Swedish crowns ($53.83 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6569 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March 2017
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday: