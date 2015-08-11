BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
Aug 11 Investec Property Fund Ltd
* Acquisition of a property portfolio from Zenprop for 7.06 billion rand
* Transaction to be funded 50 pct with equity (underwritten) and 50 pct with debt
* 65.2 pct irrevocable commitments/letters of comfort in support of transaction
* Acquisition results in an increase in asset base from c. 9.5 billion rand (post Griffin acquisition) to 16.4 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
March 22 Sears Holdings Corp's disclosure that it could lack the financial strength to continue as a going concern is turning attention to the key difference maker for any cash-strapped retailer: vendors.