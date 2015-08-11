BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
Aug 11 African Dawn Capital Ltd
* Company will endeavour to publish annual financial statement by end of august 2015 on SENS
* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
March 22 Sears Holdings Corp's disclosure that it could lack the financial strength to continue as a going concern is turning attention to the key difference maker for any cash-strapped retailer: vendors.