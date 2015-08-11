Aug 11 Genmab
* Says revenue was 281 million Danish crowns ($41.6 million)
in first half of 2015 compared to 363 million crowns in first
half of 2014
* Says operating income was 212 million crowns in first half
of 2015 compared to 65 million crowns in first half of 2014
* Says is maintaining its updated 2015 financial guidance
published on May 20, 2015.
* Says on June 30, 2015, company had a cash position of
2,958 million crowns. This represented a net increase of 297
million from December 31, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.7561 Danish crowns)
(Reporting By Copenhagen newsroom)