Aug 11 OMV

* Issue of hybrid notes should take place in two tranches and at least reach a benchmark volume

* Depending on consent of supervisory board and given market conditions, issue is intended to take place in 2015

* Details of issue such as total nominal value, issue price and coupon will be determined in a book building process

* Proceeds from issue of hybrid notes shall be used for strengthening group's financial flexibility as well as for general corporate purposes

* Omv intends to issue hybrid notes