BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
Aug 11 OMV
* Issue of hybrid notes should take place in two tranches and at least reach a benchmark volume
* Depending on consent of supervisory board and given market conditions, issue is intended to take place in 2015
* Details of issue such as total nominal value, issue price and coupon will be determined in a book building process
* Proceeds from issue of hybrid notes shall be used for strengthening group's financial flexibility as well as for general corporate purposes
* Omv intends to issue hybrid notes Further company coverage:
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
March 22 Sears Holdings Corp's disclosure that it could lack the financial strength to continue as a going concern is turning attention to the key difference maker for any cash-strapped retailer: vendors.