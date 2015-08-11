Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SA :
* Q1 revenue 80.6 million euros ($89.1 million) versus 75.8 million euros year ago (+ 6.3 pct)
* Says it is on course to achieve FY targets
* Proposes dividend of 0.08 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order