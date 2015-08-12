Aug 12 Hamborner REIT AG :

* H1 income from rents and leases rose by 6.1 pct on previous year's level to a total of 24.7 million euros ($27.35 million)

* H1 operating result was 11.6 million euros after 10.6 million euros in previous year

* H1 net profit for period amounted to 5.0 million euros

* H1 funds from operations (FFO), absolute 14.0 million euros versus 12.7 million euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)