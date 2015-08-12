BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government & private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
Aug 12 Hamborner REIT AG :
* H1 income from rents and leases rose by 6.1 pct on previous year's level to a total of 24.7 million euros ($27.35 million)
* H1 operating result was 11.6 million euros after 10.6 million euros in previous year
* H1 net profit for period amounted to 5.0 million euros
* H1 funds from operations (FFO), absolute 14.0 million euros versus 12.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Says had to merge with Regency Alliance Insurance Company Limited Ghana
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday said there were still not enough votes to pass the Republican healthcare plan, but that he remained hopeful for potential changes to the bill following a meeting at the White House.