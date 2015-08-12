Aug 12 Opera Software said on Wednesday:

* Q2 revenues $146.2 million (preliminary $146 million)

* Q2 ebitda $29.5 million (preliminary $29 million)

* The company gave preliminary Q2 numbers and a cut in its outlook on Aug 7. The guidance given in that statement was repeated on Wednesday

* The lowered outlook was "due in particular to softness in the non-Instant play video advertising part of Operas advertising business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)