Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Opera Software said on Wednesday:
* Q2 revenues $146.2 million (preliminary $146 million)
* Q2 ebitda $29.5 million (preliminary $29 million)
* The company gave preliminary Q2 numbers and a cut in its outlook on Aug 7. The guidance given in that statement was repeated on Wednesday
* The lowered outlook was "due in particular to softness in the non-Instant play video advertising part of Operas advertising business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)