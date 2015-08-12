HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 11:45 A.M. EDT/1545 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Aug 12 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd exclusively licenses its VLP platform for the treatment of cancer to Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Llc
* Cytos may receive up to $90 million in development milestones and may receive up to double-digit royalties on net sales from successfully developed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders struggled on Wednesday to get enough support in the House of Representatives to win passage of their Obamacare rollback bill, watched by wary investors in financial markets.
March 22 A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived claims by several hundred plaintiffs who accused Merck & Co of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.