Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Tecan Group AG :
* H1 order entry of 220.1 million Swiss francs ($223.41 million) (H1 2014: 196.6 million Swiss francs)
* H1 sales of 200.0 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 172.0 million Swiss francs)
* H1 operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 32.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 26.8 million Swiss francs)
* H1 net profit of 26.0 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 18.6 million Swiss francs); increase of 39.7 pct
* Outlook for full-year 2015 confirmed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)