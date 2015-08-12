FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low vs yen on growth pace rethink
Aug 12 Conzzeta AG :
* Generated net revenue of 544 million Swiss francs ($552.28 million) in first half of 2015, 1.9 pct lower than previous year (554 million Swiss francs)
* H1 operating result (EBIT) rose by 24.4 pct to 36.5 million Swiss francs
* H1 group profit was lower than a year ago, reaching 21.2 million Swiss francs (24.3 million Swiss francs)
* As a result, projection for second half, in a year-on-year comparison, is for lower group revenue and a decrease in operating result
* Is sticking to its original statement regarding outlook for 2015 year as whole
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is paying 300 million Swiss francs ($300 million) for a stake in banking software and services provider Avaloq in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
ZURICH, March 22 The Swiss National Bank said the Swiss franc remains "significantly overvalued" according to new methods it is using to calculate its value versus the currencies of the country's main trading partners.