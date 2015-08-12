Aug 12 Conzzeta AG :

* Generated net revenue of 544 million Swiss francs ($552.28 million) in first half of 2015, 1.9 pct lower than previous year (554 million Swiss francs)

* H1 operating result (EBIT) rose by 24.4 pct to 36.5 million Swiss francs

* H1 group profit was lower than a year ago, reaching 21.2 million Swiss francs (24.3 million Swiss francs)

* As a result, projection for second half, in a year-on-year comparison, is for lower group revenue and a decrease in operating result

* Is sticking to its original statement regarding outlook for 2015 year as whole

