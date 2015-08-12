BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government & private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
Aug 12 NSI NV :
* Representatives of Habas sell entire stake in NSI
* Stake involved approximately 8.5 million shares (5.9 pct)
Source text: bit.ly/1hwV5DU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Says had to merge with Regency Alliance Insurance Company Limited Ghana
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday said there were still not enough votes to pass the Republican healthcare plan, but that he remained hopeful for potential changes to the bill following a meeting at the White House.