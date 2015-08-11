UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
Aug 11 Fastnet Oil & Gas Plc :
* Board believes that economic conditions have created an environment in which it is not possible for Fastnet to find partners to carry
* Has not been able to identify M&A opportunity, in oil and gas sector, which would create value for shareholders
* Therefore be a suitable use of company's available cash of us$15.9 million (as at 31 july 2015).
* Board has determined that it is not in best interests of shareholders to either pursue M&A opportunities or to expend further resources on company's existing assets
* To undertake fundamental change in business pursuant to AIM rules and ESM rules and seek shareholder approval to adopt investing policy, focused on investments in healthcare
* Intention to terminate all further expenditure on its Celtic Sea portfolio of licensing options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.