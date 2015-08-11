Aug 11 Lagardere :

* Signs an agreement for the acquisition of Paradies, an airport travel retail leader in North America

* Agreement aims at acquiring 100 percent of equity of Paradies holding company, representing approximately 80 percent of activities in aggregate

* Price for acquisition, payable in cash, is $530 million

* Transaction is expected to be finalised during the fourth quarter of 2015

