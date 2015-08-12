Aug 12 Asetek A/S :

* Q2 revenue $8.0 million versus $5.4 million year ago

* Q2 operating loss $2.1 million versus loss $2.4 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA adjusted loss $1.5 million versus loss $1.7 million year ago

* Desktop revenues in third quarter of 2015 are expected to increase significantly over revenues achieved in the third quarter 2014, and surpass revenue level of the second quarter 2015 as well

* Gross margins in the third quarter are expected to approximate the level achieved in the first quarter 2015 (36.4 pct), representing a decline from the margins achieved in third quarter 2014 (43.5 pct)

* Sees significant revenue growth from the data center segment in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)