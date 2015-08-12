Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 TIE Kinetix NV
* Q3 total revenue (excluding EU projects) increase by 10.2 percent to 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million)(Q2 2015: 4.7 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA, excluding EU projects and one-time costs amounts to 646,000 euros (Q2 2015: 178,000 euros)
* Q3 strong order intake of 2.9 million euros (Q2 2015: 2.5 million euros)
Source text: bit.ly/1IJMt3x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)