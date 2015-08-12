Aug 12 Tullow Oil Plc
* Jubilee field production - ghana
* Pleased to report that following completion of work on gas
compressor on fpso kwame nkrumah, gas exports from jubilee field
have resumed ahead of mid-august forecast.
* Oil production has consequently increased and has now
returned to previous rates.
* Pleased governments of uganda and kenya have agreed on a
route for regional crude oil export pipeline.
* In suriname, spari-1 well in offshore block 31 is
currently being plugged and abandoned.
* Spari 1 - no significant hydrocarbon shows were
encountered
* In norway, salander well in offshore pl 650 found
sandstones with good reservoir properties but no hydrocarbons
were encountered at this location.
