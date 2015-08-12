Aug 12 Tullow Oil Plc

* Jubilee field production - ghana

* Pleased to report that following completion of work on gas compressor on fpso kwame nkrumah, gas exports from jubilee field have resumed ahead of mid-august forecast.

* Oil production has consequently increased and has now returned to previous rates.

* Pleased governments of uganda and kenya have agreed on a route for regional crude oil export pipeline.

* In suriname, spari-1 well in offshore block 31 is currently being plugged and abandoned.

* Spari 1 - no significant hydrocarbon shows were encountered

* In norway, salander well in offshore pl 650 found sandstones with good reservoir properties but no hydrocarbons were encountered at this location.