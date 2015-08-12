Aug 12 Gemfields Plc
* Production summary for 75%-owned Kagem Mining Limited in
Zambia for quarter ending 30 june 2015:
* Production of 8.1 million carats of emerald and beryl
(versus 6.2 million carats in quarter ending 30 june 2014);
* Average grade of 222 carats per tonne (versus 271 carats
per tonne in quarter ending 30 june 2014)
* Next auction of predominantly higher quality rough emerald
from its kagem mine is scheduled to take place from 31 august to
4 september 2015
* Next auction of montepuez production will be of
predominantly higher quality rubies and is expected to take
place in december 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)