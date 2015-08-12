Aug 12 Gemfields Plc

* Production summary for 75%-owned Kagem Mining Limited in Zambia for quarter ending 30 june 2015:

* Production of 8.1 million carats of emerald and beryl (versus 6.2 million carats in quarter ending 30 june 2014);

* Average grade of 222 carats per tonne (versus 271 carats per tonne in quarter ending 30 june 2014)

* Next auction of predominantly higher quality rough emerald from its kagem mine is scheduled to take place from 31 august to 4 september 2015

* Next auction of montepuez production will be of predominantly higher quality rubies and is expected to take place in december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)