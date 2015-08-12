Aug 12 Funcom NV :

* Received and accepted an offer from KGJ Investments regarding maturity dates of $3.95 million working capital loan and $6.2 million convertible bond

* KGJI has offered to extend current maturity dates for working capital loan and convertible bond from earlier of June 30, 2016 or 2016 Funcom AGM to Dec. 15, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)