Aug 12 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Rolls-Royce has been selected by International Airlines Group to provide trent xwb engines for eight airbus a350-900 aircraft

* Aircraft will be operated by iberia and are in addition to eight trent xwb-powered a350-900s ordered by iag for iberia in aug last year Link to source: [bit.ly/1L5guAA] Further company coverage: