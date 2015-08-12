Aug 12 Singulus Technologies AG :

* H1 order intake of 73.1 million euros ($80.98 million), order backlog at 57.9 million euros

* Sales still at low level as expected, EBIT loss 9.8 million euros after six months

* H1 sales for 2015 at 29.2 million euros are slightly below prior-year level of 30.1 million euros

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to loss of 9.8 million euros (previous year: loss of 12.5 million euros)